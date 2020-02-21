MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Stock Price Down 6.8% on Analyst Downgrade

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) shares traded down 6.8% on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $23.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MEDNAX traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $19.55, 1,952,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 975,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 412,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 230,310 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 213,629 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 187,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

