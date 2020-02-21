MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 162,100 Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 162,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 162,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 79,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,798,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48,401 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 185,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 93,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,241,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. UBS Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.60. 389,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,870,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $10.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.