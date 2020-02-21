MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,639 Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,639 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.55.

Shares of AWI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.91. 5,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.