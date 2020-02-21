MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 11,212 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 305.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after buying an additional 491,590 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after buying an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,303,000 after buying an additional 34,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,954. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.20%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

