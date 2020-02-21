MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 111.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $166.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.88.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

