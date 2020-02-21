MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 79.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 195.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.40. 3,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.05. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other Howard Hughes news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.63 per share, for a total transaction of $302,771.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.