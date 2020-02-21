MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Cuts Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247,709 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.18% of Nabors Industries worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.30. 296,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,352,325. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $824.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

