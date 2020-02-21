MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Cuts Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Universal Insurance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 71,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 79.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 62,535 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,466,053 shares in the company, valued at $40,844,236.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $28,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,463,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,872,251.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UVE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,089. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $801.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Several analysts have issued reports on UVE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

