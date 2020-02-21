MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Cuts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 190,363 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 142,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,978,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $430,823,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $138.97. 4,251,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,225,870. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.37. The company has a market cap of $250.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

