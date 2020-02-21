MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,056 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAA during the second quarter valued at $106,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth about $398,867,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 129.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

IAA stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. 25,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,066. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

