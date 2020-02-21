MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 197.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,722 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $83,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $340,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 1,014,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.