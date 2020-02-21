MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,008,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. 247,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,744. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

