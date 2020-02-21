MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $1.99 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in SBA Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.14.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.76. 42,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $178.57 and a 52 week high of $294.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.35.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.