MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $1.64 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $61,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 286.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:POR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 26,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,199. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

