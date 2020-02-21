MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 229,127 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

