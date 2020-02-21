MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of BK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.09. 256,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

