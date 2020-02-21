MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,604 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,658,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,611,000 after buying an additional 734,854 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 817.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after buying an additional 269,725 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,918,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,443,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,526. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

