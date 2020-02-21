MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 7,222 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,260. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $615.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.92 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring acquired 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares in the company, valued at $229,947.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CORR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

