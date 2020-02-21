MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.96. 251,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average of $135.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

