MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,484 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $51,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,415 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

IONS traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

