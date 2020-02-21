MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 22,280 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. 31,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.80. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

