MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,230 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.15% of Realogy worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 34,126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 383,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of RLGY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.16. 84,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,701. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.84. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.