MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 38,331 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,331 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

