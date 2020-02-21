MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $2.02 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.93. 99,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,451. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.96 and a beta of 2.16.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

