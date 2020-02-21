MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $6,152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $182,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Snap by 74.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Snap by 25.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $1,690,024.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,881,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,088.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,683,105 shares of company stock worth $42,502,291.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Aegis started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.69. 10,653,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,035,292. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

