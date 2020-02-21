MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 428,496 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $24.16. 98,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,978. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

