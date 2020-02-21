MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 258,457 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

NYSE F traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. 41,316,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,722,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

