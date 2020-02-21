Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 325 ($4.28).

MGAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Morgan Advanced Materials stock traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 299.20 ($3.94). 701,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38. The company has a market cap of $853.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 277.90. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46).

Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

