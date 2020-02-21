M&T Bank Corp Acquires 158,616 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 3,073.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,616 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5,653.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,647. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $73.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

