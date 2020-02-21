M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,595 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 332,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 17,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $960,194.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,775 shares of company stock worth $10,077,963 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,113,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.