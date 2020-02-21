M&T Bank Corp Acquires 4,252 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ResMed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in ResMed by 5.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in ResMed by 86.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in ResMed by 1.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.41. 15,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,133. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.81 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $204,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,942,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,263. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

