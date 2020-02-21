M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Equinix by 25.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Equinix by 44.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.37.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,883 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.24, for a total value of $1,211,220.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,816 shares of company stock valued at $13,170,605. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $655.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,768. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $417.25 and a twelve month high of $654.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

