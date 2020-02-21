M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,697 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,236. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

