M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $75.88. 54,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,808. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

