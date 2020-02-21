M&T Bank Corp Buys 115,351 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 305.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,351 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,378,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 362,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $17,259,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

SNN traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $50.40. 34,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,518. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

