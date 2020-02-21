M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,542 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Icon were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Icon by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Icon by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Icon during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Icon by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Icon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICLR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.11.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.85. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

