M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,265 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Steris were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Steris by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 198,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.75. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $168.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $900,169.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.