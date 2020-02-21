M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,500 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,283 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,532,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,451,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $197,266.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,944 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,497 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.48. The stock had a trading volume of 931,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

