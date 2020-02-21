M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,831 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 46,375 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after buying an additional 316,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

EXC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 294,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,203. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

