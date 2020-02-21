M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.26. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.97 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 61.63%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

