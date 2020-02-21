M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 184,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Ball by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 63.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 700,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 272,479 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ball by 136.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 51,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,866. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares in the company, valued at $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,495 shares of company stock worth $3,292,291. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

