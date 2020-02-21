M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 24.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 78.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

CLX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.59. 438,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.19. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

