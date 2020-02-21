M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 692.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 2,033.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 49.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Shares of NYSE Y traded down $10.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $789.70. 2,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $809.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $781.71. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $600.23 and a one year high of $847.95. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 46.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

