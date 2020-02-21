M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.6% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 193,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 168,243 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $3,667,701. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,323. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.79 and a 200 day moving average of $361.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

