M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,824,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.4% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 890,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 427,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,469. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 45,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 548,234 shares of company stock valued at $73,120,570 and sold 2,734 shares valued at $356,066. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IFF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.77. The stock had a trading volume of 87,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,708. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

