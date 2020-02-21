M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.78. 18,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

