M&T Bank Corp Has $4.59 Million Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,943 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,753 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 117,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,525. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $2,212,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

