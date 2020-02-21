M&T Bank Corp Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HSBC by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 399,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 50.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

