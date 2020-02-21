M&T Bank Corp Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,144. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.