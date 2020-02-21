M&T Bank Corp Has $6 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAP traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.16. 286,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,306. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

